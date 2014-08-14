Eight-Piece Austin Band Brownout Cover Black Sabbath's "Fairies Wear Boots" — Listen

Back in May, we posted a cover of Black Sabbath's "The Wizard" by an eight-piece Austin band (horn section and all) called Brownout.

Today we bring you a new Black Sabbath cover by the Brownout boys. None other than "Fairies Wear Boots"!

While both songs are from Brownout's 2014 album, Brownout Presents Brown Sabbath, this version of "Fairies Wear Boots" is from a live performance at the Do512 Lounge in Austin. The album finds the band reinterpreting the songs with horns, a bit of Latin percussion and more.

As always, tell us what you think in the comments or on the Facebooks! Speaking of Facebook, you can follow Brownout on FB right now. Enjoy!