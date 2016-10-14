Emmure Premiere New Song, "Torch"

Emmure have signed a record deal with Nuclear Blast/SharpTone Records and expect to release a new album in early 2017. In conjunction with this news, the band has released “Torch,” the first single from their forthcoming record. The song can be streamed below.

While the album details have not yet been revealed, this will be the first record with the band’s new lineup:

Vocals: Frankie Palmeri

Guitars: Josh Travis (Glass Cloud, ex-The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravagazna)

Bass: Phil Lockett (ex-The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravagazna)

Drums: Josh Miller (ex-Glass Cloud)

What do you think of “Torch?”