Eric Clapton Performs "Sunshine of Your Love" and "Crossroads" at Madison Square Garden

Last night, Eric Clapton kicked off a two-night stand at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Although we'll have a complete concert review for you soon, you might want to check out a few clips from the show, which also featured appearances by Jimmie Vaughan (who turns 66 today) and Gary Clark Jr., Guitar World's current cover star.

In the top clip, Clapton performs Cream's "Sunshine of Your Love," launching into a blistering solo at 2:26. He tackles Cream's cover of Robert Johnson's "Crossroads" in the middle video, with his guitar solo getting off the ground around 1:11.

Below that, you'll find a performance of Bo Diddley's "Before You Accuse Me" (which Clapton recorded for Journeyman in 1989) with plenty of fretwork fireworks from Vaughan and Clark.

Clapton still has another 10 live dates scheduled for 2017. You can see them all below.

Eric Clapton's 2017 Live Dates

March 20 - New York @ Madison Square Garden

March 25 - Los Angeles @ The Forum

March 26 - Los Angeles @ The Forum

May 22 - London @ Royal Albert Hall

May 24 - London @ Royal Albert Hall

May 25 - London @ Royal Albert Hall

September 7 - New York @ Madison Square Garden

September 8 - New York @ Madison Square Garden

September 15 - Los Angeles @ The Forum

September 16 - Los Angeles @ The Forum