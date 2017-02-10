Eric Gales and Gary Clark Jr. Team Up for "Boogie Man"

(Image credit: Nicole Weingart)

As anyone with YouTube access can attest, Eric Gales is a truly explosive guitarist—the kind whose playing makes scores of other guitarists wonder what the hell they've been doing with their lives.

Ergo, new music from Gales is always a welcome event.

Which is why we're happy to present the exclusive premiere of "Boogie Man," a new lyric video that finds Gales teaming up with Gary Clark Jr. The track is from Gales' new album, Middle of the Road, which will be released February 24 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

"'Boogie Man' is an amazing track that I think all will enjoy," Gales told Guitar World. "Gary adds an extra spice that just takes it over the top. Boom!"“I’m a fan of Freddie King anyway and I like that song," Gales told recently Blues Magazine. "I just enjoyed the original version, and I just put a little twist on it and music wise. ... Basically, the Boogie Man is about, so watch out cos there’s a bad guy on the way, and you know, I’m coming!"

The album's title, Middle of the Road, is the running theme throughout the record. “It’s about being fully focussed and centred in the middle of the road," Gales adds. "If you’re on the wrong side and in the gravel, you’re not too good and if you’re on the median strip that’s not too good either, so being in the middle of the road is the best place to be.”

Middle of the Road is available for preorder here.

For more about Gales and the new album, check out the Middle of the Road trailer below and visit ericgalesband.com.

