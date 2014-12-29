Esteban Antonio Plays 17-String Grand Concert Harp Guitar — Video

Once again, this video isn't exactly new (it's from 2011), but it made its way into my inbox this morning and is clearly worth a share.

It shows Esteban Antonio playing the Ha-Shem, a 17-string Grand Concert Harp Guitar.

The guitar, which was designed by Antonio and built by Kif Wood, lets you combine plucking and bowing techniques, thus creating a fairly unique sound.

For more information (and more videos of Antonio and the Ha-Shem in action), follow Antonio on YouTube and visit estebanantonio-hashem.com.