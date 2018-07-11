Etherius Premiere "Thread of Life" Playthrough Video

Today, we've teamed up with New Jersey-based prog-metal quartet Etherius to premiere the playthrough video for their hard-charging new instrumental track, "Thread of Life."

The video—which was filmed by LDO Photography and Chris Targia—features the band's guitarists, Jay Tarantino and John Kiernan, working through the song's intricate guitar parts in their entirety. You can check it out above.

“‘Thread of Life’ is a song that’s actually been around for quite a while," Tarantino told Guitar World. "At the time there was no theme to the album, I wanted something fast and melodic, but with a simple, catchy hook. The intro used to be just clean guitars, but once we added the fretless bass and piano, it really brought the whole section to life. The bridge section from 2:10-2:56 is one of my favorite moments on the entire EP.”

“For this song, I used my white Kiesel Aries 7 string for all guitar tracks," Tarantino continued. "I used an Axe Fx for the lead tones and rhythm guitars were re-amped with a combination of a Mesa Dual Rectifier and a Peavey 5150. For his solo in the second half of the bridge, John used his Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci model and the Axe Fx for his tone.”

"Thread of Life" is the title track from the band's upcoming instrumental EP, which is set for an August 24 release. You can preorder the EP right here.

For more on Etherius, be sure to follow along on Facebook.