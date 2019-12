Today, GuitarWorld.com is premiering a new live video by a guitar-driven band called Leroy Justice.

The song, "Watch Him Fall," is from the band's new album, Above the Weather, which will be released April 23 by Elm City Music (Distributed by EMI).

Leroy Justice recently recorded their show at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York City — as you can see from the "Watch Him Fall" video!

For more about Leroy Justice, visit them at their official website, on Facebook and on Twitter.