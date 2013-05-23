Exclusive: Popa Chubby Premieres Lyric Video for "I Need a Lil Mojo"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new lyric video by bluesman Popa Chubby.

The song, "I Need a Lil Mojo," is from his new album, Universal Breakdown Blues, which will be released May 28 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

Chubby describes his performance style as, “the Stooges meet Buddy Guy, Motörhead meet Muddy Waters and Jimi Hendrix meets Robert Johnson." His eclectic tastes and approach brings with it a straight-ahead, no-BS attitude — and lots of passion.

"Since I’d grown up on Hendrix, Cream and Led Zeppelin, when I started playing blues in New York clubs, I understood that the blues should be dangerous, too," Chubby says.

"It wasn’t just from playing in punk bands, as Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters were dangerous men. They’d cut or shoot you out of necessity if they had to, and Little Walter packed a gun and wouldn’t hesitate to use it. That danger is a real part of the blues, and I keep it alive in my music.”

Check out our recent interview with Chubby right here. For more about Popa Chubby, visit popachubby.com and his Facebook page.