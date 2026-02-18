“I had a poster on my wall of B.B. King playing Lucille. I always wanted one of those guitars”: Gary Clark Jr. comes full circle with a new signature Gibson ES-355 that pays homage to his hero
The stunning signature is a recreation of Gary Clark Jr.'s one-of-one Custom Shop model – and it channels his love for B.B. King
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
After it was teased at NAMM 2026, Gary Clark Jr.’s new signature guitar is here – and the Grammy-winning artist’s Gibson ES-355 pays homage to the late, great, B.B. King.
The run is limited to just 100 Gibson Custom guitars, each handcrafted at the company's Nashville, Tennessee workshop. It is a recreation of the Custom Shop model the bluesman had crafted for him six years ago, which has since become his go-to electric.
The Eric Clapton-approved guitarist and Guitar Center RockWalk honoree is one of modern blues and rock's most influential players, with his new ES-355 following a signature Epiphone Casino and a triple P-90-loaded SG.
The specs of the OG are replicated here. There is a three‑ply maple/poplar/maple body topped with figured maple, a mahogany neck with a ‘50s rounded C-shape, and a bound ebony fretboard with 22 Historic medium jumbo frets. And, of course, there are mother-of-pearl block inlays.
Grover Rotomatic tuners with kidney buttons and the split diamond headstock inlay ensure the model has vintage Custom Shop charm. At the other end, there's an ABR-1 Historic No-Wire bridge and Bigsby B7 tailpiece, so Clark Jr. can “go crazy if I want to.”
At its heart are two unpotted Custombuckers featuring Alnico 3 magnets, promising the warm and articulate tones Clark Jr. is known for – but, unfortunately, they won’t make you play like him.
They’re accompanied by CTS audio taper pots, paper‑in‑oil capacitors, a Switchcraft three‑way toggle, and a mono Varitone circuit topped with a black chicken‑head knob.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
And how about that VOS Cobra Burst finish? It’s nuanced to the nines, and it’s absolutely jaw-dropping.
“When I was a child, I had a poster on my wall of B.B. King playing Lucille,” the guitarist recalls. “I always wanted one of those guitars. I just wanted to be a part of that world. Here we are years later and I'm holding this ES-355, it's a dream come true.
“I can explore all the sounds that inspired me as a kid, and today, it's one of the most versatile instruments. And it's gorgeous!”
The Gibson Custom Gary Clark Jr. ES‑355 is available now for $7,999. It ships with a premium hardcase emblazoned with the guitarist’s distinctive logo.
See Gibson for more.
If you aren’t quick enough to grab one, don’t fear. An Epiphone edition is set to follow in due course.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.