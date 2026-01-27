“It’s a versatile workhorse that I’ve been using for everything”: Ibanez shares first look at 2026 artist guitar lineup – and Nili Brosh’s long-awaited signature leads the charge alongside new Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, and Nita Strauss models

NAMM 2026: Ibanez reliably stuck to NAMM tradition by showcasing a load of new signature guitars at this year’s show, giving Nili Brosh’s first-ever artist electric guitar its long-awaited debut.

Talk of Ibanez going into the show was focused mostly on the Alpha series – which nods to Tosin Abasi’s guitar designs – but the majority of eyeballs on the show floor were trained on the ‘Wall of Fame’ signature display, which offered new axes Brosh, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Kiko Loureiro and more.

We’ll be as impartial as possible, but Brosh’s is our favorite of the lot. That purple finish? Those yellow EMG pickups? Those exclamation mark inlays?! From top to bottom, it’s a sensational signature, one that puts the virtuoso’s spin on the classic RG template.

It’s been a long time coming, too. Back in 2022, the long-time Ibanez endorser revealed she’d worked on a custom shop model that was later played on stage alongside Danny Elfman. It’s been one of her main touring guitars since, with fans calling for a signature release.

This is slightly different from the OG custom model, with a deeper finish and purple inlays, instead of yellow. Still, it retains that distinct Brosh vibe, and leads the charge for the rest of Ibanez’s 2026 signature line.

“My thing basically was, you don’t see too many RG signature models these days,” Brosh told Guitar World. “I’ve always been an RG player so that’s something I felt like made sense for me.

“I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel here. It’s a workhorse that I’ve been using for everything that I do.”

The line also includes an official racing stripe-adorned signature for JB Brubaker, new-look models for Nita Strauss, Joe Satriani and Kiko Loureiro, and an extraordinarily styled Gold Flame PIA for Steve Vai.

Ibanez has gone big on visuals this year, it seems. The Gold Flame PIA has specially tailored pickup covers and inlays, while Satch’s Cherry Sunburst model puts a vintage spin on his usually Sci-Fi-esque six-string.

The Ruby Red Sunburst Flat finish of Loureiro’s KIKO300RRT, meanwhile, is very nice on the eyes, as is Strauss’ appropriately named Torch Red JIVA.

While we’re on the topic of visuals, we should also give a shout to Ibanez’s limited-edition RG, which celebrates 250 years of the USA with a very tasty blue, red and white art-style splash finish.

None of these models have been put on the Ibanez website just yet, but GW was able to get up close and personal with each of the models while scouring the Anaheim Convention Center for gear.

It’s only a matter of time before they do go live on the site, though, so keep your eyes peeled on Ibanez for more info when it lands.