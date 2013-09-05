Exclusive Video: Gov't Mule Premiere Trailer for New Album, 'Shout!'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive trailer for Shout!, the new album by Gov't Mule.

Shout! — the band's first studio album in four years — will feature 11 tracks recorded by the band in Los Angeles and in Stamford, Connecticut, plus a bonus disc featuring an all-star lineup of vocalists interpreting the Mule’s new songs.

Guests Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Ben Harper, Toots Hibbert, Glenn Hughes, Jim James, Myles Kennedy, Dave Matthews, Grace Potter, Ty Taylor and Steve Winwood appear on Disc 2 of Shout!

The double album, which marks Gov’t Mule’s Blue Note Records debut, will be released September 24. Shout! is available for pre-order now at mule.net and Amazon.

Gov’t Mule will embark on a North American fall tour beginning today, September 5. See below for the full itinerary (below the video) and visit mule.net for ticketing details for each show.

Gov’t Mule have released nine studio albums, an assortment of DVDs and live albums and have sold more than 3 million downloads through MuleTracks.

Gov’t Mule Tour Dates: