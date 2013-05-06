Exclusive Video: Joe Satriani Discusses His New Album, 'Unstoppable Momentum'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the official electronic press kit video for Joe Satriani's new album, Unstoppable Momentum, which will be released Tuesday, May 7, through Epic Records.

In this video, which was filmed at Skywalker Sound in California's Bay Area, Satriani discusses his inspiration behind the writing and recording of the new album. You'll also see exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of the sessions and hear samples of tracks from the album.

The album — Satriani's 14th — was recorded at Skywalker Sound and produced by Satriani and Mike Fraser (AC/DC). It features Vinnie Colauita (Sting, Jeff Beck) on drums, Chris Chaney (Janes Addiction) on bass and Mike Keneally (Dethklok) on keyboards.

Unstoppable Momentum's 11 songs are “heading in different directions and touching on a variety of musical influences,” Satriani says. “The idea was to crank up the energy level of the sessions and allow for more individual expression of the material from each player. The chemistry with Mike, Chris and Vinnie was fantastic and we blazed through all of the tracks with everyone laying down amazing performances.”

Video directed by Jon Luini and Arthur Rosato (a Chime Interactive Production).