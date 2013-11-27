Exclusive Videos: Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Band of Gypsys Bassist Billy Cox Discuss 2014 Experience Hendrix Tour

The eighth edition of the Experience Hendrix Tour will launch in March 2014.

The month-long tour, which is presented by BandFuse: Rock Legends, will bring together a diverse group of artists paying homage to the genius of Jimi Hendrix.

This year’s lineup ranges from Zakk Wylde to Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Los Lobos’ stalwarts Cesar Rosas and David Hidalgo, left-handed blues rocker Eric Gales, Texas guitar gods Doyle Bramhall II and Eric Johnson, Bootsy Collins, Mato Nanji and, from Serbia by way of Memphis, Ana Popovic.

The rhythm section, as always, includes bassist Billy Cox, the only player, apart from Jimi Hendrix, who was part of both the Band of Gypsys and the Jimi Hendrix Experience, and Chris Layton, the drummer who, along with the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, was a founder of Double Trouble.

Below, you can check out GuitarWorld.com's exclusive videos of Kenny Wayne Shepherd (top) and Billy Cox (bottom) discussing the tour.

The tour officially begins in Dallas at the Verizon Theater March 11 and then roars through the Midwest and mid-Atlantic regions with stops in St. Louis, Chicago, Milwaukee, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Washington and Detroit with more than 20 dates. For all the dates and ticket information, head here.

This year's Experience Hendrix Tour is the focus of the Jimi Hendrix Guitar Competition, which was announced last week. The competition, backed by Sony Music's Legacy Recordings, IK Multimedia, Talenthouse along with Experience Hendrix, LLC offers entrants a chance to win a performing slot on one of the tour dates next year as well as a cash prize plus gear.

Contestants are invited to submit a video of their performance of a Hendrix track with the winner selected by a team of judges including Janie Hendrix, producer/engineer Eddie Kramer, Guitar World editor Brad Tolinski and musician Dave Stewart.

For more about the contest, and to find out how to enter, visit talenthouse.com.

For more about the tour, visit experiencehendrixtour.com.