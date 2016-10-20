Watch Extreme Play "Get the Funk Out" from New 'PornograffittiLive25' DVD

(Image credit: (provided))

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the U.S. premiere of a new "Get the Funk Out" performance video by Extreme.

The clip, which you can watch below, is from Pornograffitti Live 25/Metal Meltdown, the band's new Blu-ray/DVD/CD that just happens to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Extreme’s multi-Platinum, Grammy-nominated 1990 album, Pornograffitti.

Pornograffitti is a guitar tour-de-force featuring incredible riffs, an amazing guitar tone (featuring Nuno Bettencourt’s signature Washburn N4 guitar, Bill Lawrence L500-XL pickup and the classic ADA MP-1 preamp) and wildly creative, technically fascinating guitar playing.



(Photo: Brian Malloy)



Directed by Brian Lockwood (Bon Jovi, Metallica, Motley Crue), Pornograffitti Live 25/Metal Meltdown includes a Blu-ray, DVD and audio CD of a complete concert filmed May 30, 2015, at The Joint at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas. It also features Rockshow, a documentary that takes fans through Extreme’s story, complete with interviews, Eighties footage and an exclusive photo gallery.

“It was a great thrill to perform Pornograffitti in its entirety,” says singer Gary Cherone. “Some of these songs were never played live before so we had to go back and relearn them for the tour. The album was a watershed moment in the bands career…it’s when we came in to our own and it will always be special.”

Bettencourt adds, “The band always prided itself on its live performance. Over the years, some of these songs have evolved where the band actually plays them better now than when we had recorded them. Hope you enjoy it."

Pornograffitti Live 25/Metal Meltdownwill be released October 28 via Loud & Proud Records. You can preorder it here.

For more about Extreme, visit extreme-band.com.

Pornograffitti Live 25/Metal Meltdown Track List:

1. Decadence Dance

2. Li’l Jack Horny

3. When I’m President

4. Get the Funk Out

5. More Than Words

6. Money (In God We Trust)

7. It (‘s a Monster)

8. Pornograffitti

9. When I First Kissed You

10. Suzi (Wants Her All Day What?)

11. Flight of the Wounded Bumblebee

12. He-Man Woman Hater

13. Song for Love

14. Hole Hearted

15. Play with Me*

16. Cupid’s Dead*

* Songs do not appear on the audio CD.