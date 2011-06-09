Fair To Midland Debut Music Video for "Musical Chairs" on GuitarWorld.com

Texas-based progressive rock band Fair To Midland, who will be releasing their fourth studio album on July 12, have just released the music video to their new song, "Musical Chairs," exclusively on GuitarWorld.com.

We recently spoke with Fair To Midland guitarist Cliff Campbell about the band's new album, Arrows and Anchors. When asked about the meaning behind the song "Musical Chairs," he had this to say:

"A lot of the drive behind this new album has just been our lives for the last three years. We came from a small town of 10,000 people, we didn't really know anything, we were very green to the whole music industry, and we signed to a big label; one of the great lines was the A&R guy telling us 'your grandkids' grandkids are never going to have to worry about money.' At the time we took it as kind of tongue in cheek, but you look back after we got dropped and realize these people are evil."

"Things were cool for a while, and in 2009 we started work on our new record [Arrows and Anchors], but for a while you just get your spirit broken and it's hard to stay focused on writing great music. You have to have that passion behind it, and it just kind of kills your pride whenever all this music business shit happens, and you get broke and you're fucking working again; it's just hard to keep the life in the music and make it keep going and that song was about just never fucking knowing what's going to happen. You never know from day to day. You just try your best and try to get the top, but it doesn't matter in the end; it's all just the fucking flip of a coin."

Keep an eye out for GW.com's full interview with Cliff in the coming weeks and, in the meantime, enjoy the premiere of the music video for "Musical Chairs."