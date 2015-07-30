Faith No More Premiere Live "Superhero" Video

Faith No More have posted a live video for the single “Superhero.”
The track is from Sol Invictus, the band's first new studio album in 17 years. The video was shot May 8 at the Fillmore in Detroit.
You can check out the video—and the band's upcoming tour dates—below.
Faith No More Tour Dates:
- July 30 Atlanta, GA Masquerade Music Park +
- July 31 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater +
- August 1 Philadelphia, PA Mann Center for the Performing Arts +
- August 2 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion +
- August 4 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion +
- August 5 New York, NY Theater at Madison Square Garden +
- August 7 Toronto, ON Ricoh Coliseum +
- August 8 Montreal, QC Heavy Montreal
- September 6 Seattle, WA Bumbershoot
- September 8 Denver, CO Red Rock Amphitheatre
- September 11 Chicago, IL Riot Fest
- September 15 Guacima, Costa Rica Parque Viva
- September 18 Bogota, Columbia Royal Center
- September 20 Buenos Aires, Argentina Luna Park
- September 24 Sao Paulo, Brazil Anhembi Arena
- September 25 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Rock in Rio
- September 28 Santiago, Chile Get Louder
- October 25 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
North American support:
+ - Refused