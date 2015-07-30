Faith No More Premiere Live "Superhero" Video

Faith No More have posted a live video for the single “Superhero.”

The track is from Sol Invictus, the band's first new studio album in 17 years. The video was shot May 8 at the Fillmore in Detroit.

You can check out the video—and the band's upcoming tour dates—below.

Faith No More Tour Dates:

July 30 Atlanta, GA Masquerade Music Park +

July 31 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater +

August 1 Philadelphia, PA Mann Center for the Performing Arts +

August 2 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion +

August 4 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion +

August 5 New York, NY Theater at Madison Square Garden +

August 7 Toronto, ON Ricoh Coliseum +

August 8 Montreal, QC Heavy Montreal

September 6 Seattle, WA Bumbershoot

September 8 Denver, CO Red Rock Amphitheatre

September 11 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

September 15 Guacima, Costa Rica Parque Viva

September 18 Bogota, Columbia Royal Center

September 20 Buenos Aires, Argentina Luna Park

September 24 Sao Paulo, Brazil Anhembi Arena

September 25 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Rock in Rio

September 28 Santiago, Chile Get Louder

October 25 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

North American support:

+ - Refused