Fastest Guitarist in the World? Phil Taylor Plays "Flight of the Bumblebee" at 1400 bpm

As some of you out there might know by now, we enjoy sharing YouTube videos of guitarists who claim to be the "world's fastest guitarist."

Mind you, we don't have a hand in declaring anyone the fastest, or the slowest/kindest/worst dressed, etc. We just get a kick out of watching these guys play — and we hope you feel the same way.

Case in point:

Anyway, here's one that got past us. The video, "World's Fastest Guitar Player 1400 BPM," features a fleet-fingered guitarist named Phil Taylor. The clip, which was posted by Taylor, has garnered more than 100,000 views.

As always, enjoy — and draw your own conclusions!