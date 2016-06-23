Fates Warning Premiere “White Flag” Playthrough Video

Today we’re premiering a playthrough video from veteran metal act Fates Warning.

In the clip below, guitarist Jim Matheos guides us through the track “White Flag,” taken from the band's upcoming album, Theories of Flight, which is set for release July 1.

The clip showcases lead guitar parts by longtime Fates Warning member Frank Aresti and recent Fates Warning live guitarist Mike Abdow.

As Fates Warning’s 12th release, Theories of Flight represents a new facet of the band’s signature mix of melodic finesse, high-level performance and brooding melancholy. Matheos, along with vocalist Ray Alder, bassist Joey Vera and drummer Bobby Jarzombek, deliver new material as poignant as powerful as their many high points of the past.

Watch the playthrough below.

