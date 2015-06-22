Trending

Fear Factory Premiere "Soul Hacker" Lyric Video

Fear Factory have unveiled the lyric video for their new single, "Soul Hacker."

The track is taken from the band's new album, Genexus, which hits stores August 7 via Nuclear Blast. You can pre-order it right here.

“We chose ‘Soul Hacker’ for the first single because it's heavy, catchy and has a lot of groove,” said guitarist Dino Cazares. “You can really hear the aggression in Burt [Bell]'s vocals on this one, not to mention on the entire album. We think people are really going to love this song and record; it’s super varied, melodic, aggressive and heavy.”

