Fit For An Autopsy’s Pat Sheridan: why switching to Mayones guitars was “one of the best moves I’ve made in my life”

New Jersey’s metal bruisers Fit For An Autopsy are known for their punishing take on deathcore, and founding guitarist Pat Sheridan has been the backbone of the band’s end-of-days riffery, as showcased to brutal effect on new album The Sea Of Tragic Beasts, available from today.

Ahead of the band’s comprehensive US tour in support of their latest effort, Sheridan shared a few details about his custom Mayones Duvell Elite electric guitar that made his decision to switch “one of the best moves I’ve made in my life”.

Besides a quilt-top mahogany body and maple neck with ebony fingerboard, the seven-string packs some killer hardware, including a Hipshot hardtail bridge and pickups from the USA’s own Guitarmory.

You can hear this very axe in action during Fit For An Autopsy’s US tour, which continues through October and November - for full dates, visit Nuclear Blast.