Five Finger Death Punch's Jeremy Spencer Talks Jason Hook and Zoltan Bathory — Exclusive 'Death Punch'd' Videos

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents two exclusive videos from Five Finger Death Punch — both of which herald the release of Death Punch'd: Surviving Five Finger Death Punch's Metal Mayhem, the new memoir by FFDP's Jeremy Spencer.

The book will be published September 2 by HarperCollins.

In the top clip, Spencer, FFDP's co-founder and drummer, discusses a wide range of topics — but mainly FFDP guitarist Jason Hook. In the bottom clip, Spencer puts the spotlight on guitarist Zoltan Bathory.

Spencer's journey through the wild highs and terrifying lows of the rock and roll lifestyle is told with candor, redemption and enlightenment. The first-time author offers a wry and rollicking tale of music, addiction and recovery, revealing the path that served as a catalyst to make him the man he is today.

"The day I left treatment for alcohol and drug addiction, I decided to write my story," Spencer said. "I was feeling raw and exposed and hoped just 'getting it all out' would be therapeutic. And it was.

"Sitting on a tour bus with little to do, I found myself writing two or three thousand words a day. It didn’t occur to me until I’d written 50 or 60 thousand that my story might be helpful to others who need encouragement in pursuing their dreams and for those struggling with addiction."

The book is available for pre-order at deathpunchd.com.

Jeremy Spencer talks Jason Hook:

Jeremy Spencer talks Zoltan Bathory: