Five Online Guitarists You Should Be Following Right Now

Social media and YouTube have been excellent platforms for bedroom guitarists to showcase talents that might've been confined to four walls just a few years ago.

Here are five online guitarists who have caught my attention with their technique and style. You might want to want keep an eye out for this crew. Just click on their names to visit their respective YouTube channels.

Mateus Asato

Los Angeles-based Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato has been lauded by John Mayer, who even bought a guitar from him when he watched him play. Asato, who happens to be Tori Kelly’s guitarist, regularly posts improvisational videos that demonstrate his grasp of the instrument. Here's Mateus falling in love with St. Vincent’s Signature Ernie Ball Music Man guitar in Tobacco Burst:

Jess Lewis

Having drawn inspiration from the greats since she was 16, Jess Lewis has caught the attention of Guthrie Govan and Larry Carlton (to name just a few)—and she's still in her early twenties. Her playing is incredibly tasteful and precise, as shown in this clip, where she covers Steve Vai’s "Sisters" on her Ibanez JEM:

Justin Guitar

Justin Sandercoe has made it his mission to show you—for free—how to play guitar. His lessons have been viewed millions of times, and deservedly so, with Brian May and Mark Knopfler included as fans. He’s also a gear head (aren’t we all?), reviewing pedals and running giveaways on both of his YouTube channels. Here’s Justin running through a perfect version of "The Zephyr Song" by Red Hot Chili Peppers:

Laura Cox

It's very likely you're already aware of Paris-based guitarist Laura Cox, who has amassed nearly 50 million views on YouTube since her initial post in 2008. Cox, who fronts the Laura Cox Band, can be seen here shredding on her Bacchus Duke with LollarHigh Wind Imperial pickups:

Alex Hutchings

Known throughout the guitar community as an extraordinary talent, Alex Hutchings teaches and performs regularly at guitar shows around the world, often demonstrating his Waghorn guitars and Boss pedals. Watch him play his original song "Along the Open Road":

