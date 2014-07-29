Flying Colors Preview New Album, 'Second Nature' — Exclusive Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive trailer for Second Nature, the new studio album by Flying Colors, a band featuring Steve Morse, Mike Portnoy, Neal Morse, Dave LaRue and Casey McPherson.

All five members of the band appear in the new clip, which you can check out below. Be sure to let us know what you think of it in the comments or on Facebook!

The critics were united in acknowledging Flying Colors' eponymously titled debut album as one of the most fascinating releases of 2012. The band challenged conventional wisdom about combining virtuoso music with melodic songwriting. Or, as the quintet’s modus operandi was once memorably defined by founder Bill Evans, "crafting new-fashioned music the old-fashioned way."

The album will be released September 29 by Mascot Label Group via the Music Theories label. It's available now for pre-order at flyingcolorsmusic.com.

