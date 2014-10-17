Foo Fighters and Rick Nielsen Perform Cheap Trick's "Stiff Competition" on 'Letterman' — Video

Last night, Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen took the stage with Foo Fighters on Late Show With David Letterman to perform Cheap Trick's 1978 tune "Stiff Competition."

Dave Grohl played drums while Taylor Hawkins did his best Robin Zander imitation, right down to the white suit.

Earlier that day, the band (just Foo Fighters — no one from Cheap Trick was involved) premiered a new song, "Something from Nothing," which you can check out right here.

"Something from Nothing" is the first song from their new album, Sonic Highways, which will be released worldwide November 10. It will be previewed in a new HBO documentary series, directed by Grohl, called Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways that will premiere tonight, October 17.

The TV series chronicles the making of Sonic Highways through interviews and collaborations with local artists in each city (Chicago, Austin, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Nashville, New Orleans, Washington, D.C.). Artists such as Fugazi/Minor Threat's Ian MacKaye, Beastie Boys' Mike D, Public Enemy's Chuck D, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, Willie Nelson and Joan Jett are interviewed.