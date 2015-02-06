Watch Foo Fighters Perform "Tuff Enuff" with Jimmie Vaughan and Gary Clark Jr.

Yesterday, RollingStone.com premiered two videos from Foo Fighters' upcoming episode of Austin City Limits, which airs tomorrow, February 7, on PBS.

Below, you can check out a clip of the Foo Fighters performing the Fabulous Thunderbirds' 1986 hit, "Tuff Enuff," with Jimmie Vaughan sitting in on guitar. Vaughan, who left the Thunderbirds in 1989, was one of that band's founding members.

The clip also features guitarist Gary Clark Jr., another Austin local.

