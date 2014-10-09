Foo Fighters Preview New Song, "The Feast & The Famine"

A new trailer for Sonic Highways — the upcoming HBO documentary that follows the making of Foo Fighters' new album of the same name — has hit the online universe.

It features a snippet of a new song by the band, "The Feast & the Famine." Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

The album will be released November 10; the TV series will premiere October 17.

In other Foo Fighters news, check out their new cover of Roky Erickson's "Two Headed Dog," which they recorded (and filmed) for Austin City Limits.