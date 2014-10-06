Foo Fighters Cover Roky Erickson's "Two Headed Dog" on 'Austin City Limits' —Video

As we announced Friday afternoon, PBS' live-music TV show Austin City Limits is celebrating its 40th season this year.

The episode that ran this past Friday night featured Foo Fighters, who performed a wild cover of Roky Erickson's "Two Headed Dog." You can check it out below. As always, be sure to tell us what you think of it in the comments or on Facebook.

For those of you who don't know the song (You know who you are!), we've included the original version below. Enjoy!

Dave Grohl's Sonic Highways TV show will debut October 17; the album of the same name will be released November 10.

