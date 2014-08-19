Foo Fighters Spoof 'Carrie' in ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Video

Unless you've been living under a rock — or an ice bucket — you've probably heard about the ALS Association's Ice Bucket Challenge.

I'm sure 7 to 13 percent of your Facebook friends have posted their own Ice Bucket Challenge videos, but they probably weren't as inspired as this one, which was created by Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters.

After Grohl nominates Stephen King, Jack Black and John Travolta to take the challenge after him, the camera reveals that Grohl is wearing a prom dress and his date is Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

It is, of course, a spoof of the classic 1976 Stephen King horror film Carrie. But enough of my yappin'! Check out the clip and tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

For more about the ALS Association's Ice Bucket Challenge, visit alsa.org. For more about the 1976 version of Carrie, head here. For more about shoes, head here.