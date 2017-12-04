Foreigner, Whitesnake, Jason Bonham Announce 'Juke Box Heroes' American Tour

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience have announced a joint, summer 2018 tour of the United States.

The trek—dubbed the Juke Box Heroes tour—will take the band to amphitheaters across the country between mid-June and early August.

"I'm excited to join forces with my fellow U.K. countrymen, David Coverdale and Jason Bonham, for what's sure to be a rockin' summer tour in the States," said Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones.

"We are truly excited and looking forward to playing in 2018 with our friends, Foreigner and Jason Bonham, on their North American tour,” added Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale.

You can check out the Juke Box Heroes itinerary below.

For tickets and more, stop by foreigneronline.com.

Juke Box Heroes 2018 Tour