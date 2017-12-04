Foreigner, Whitesnake, Jason Bonham Announce 'Juke Box Heroes' American Tour

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience have announced a joint, summer 2018 tour of the United States.
The trek—dubbed the Juke Box Heroes tour—will take the band to amphitheaters across the country between mid-June and early August.
"I'm excited to join forces with my fellow U.K. countrymen, David Coverdale and Jason Bonham, for what's sure to be a rockin' summer tour in the States," said Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones.
"We are truly excited and looking forward to playing in 2018 with our friends, Foreigner and Jason Bonham, on their North American tour,” added Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale.
You can check out the Juke Box Heroes itinerary below.
Juke Box Heroes 2018 Tour
- Jun. 15 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
- Jun. 16 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Jun. 19 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
- Jun. 20 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
- Jun. 22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach
- Jun. 23 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
- Jun. 26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
- Jun. 27 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
- Jun. 29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
- Jun. 30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- Jul. 03 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
- Jul. 04 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
- Jul. 06 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
- Jul. 07 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
- Jul. 08 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre
- Jul. 10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
- Jul. 11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- Jul. 13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
- Jul. 15 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
- Jul. 17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
- Jul. 18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Jul. 20 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Jul. 21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Jul. 24 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
- Jul. 25 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
- Jul. 27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
- Jul. 28 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
- Jul. 31 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
- Aug. 01 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater