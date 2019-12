Former Black Crowes—and current Magpie Salute—guitarist Rich Robinson is partnering up with Reverb to sell off some of his favorite guitars.

The axes on offer include a Freedom Custom double-neck, a Teye Mother of Pearl and a vintage 1973 Telecaster Bass, among others. You can examine some of the instruments in closer detail in the gallery below.

For complete listings, head on over to The Rich Robinson Reverb Shop over at reverb.com.