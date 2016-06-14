Former GN'R Guitarist Izzy Stradlin Shares Clip of New Song, 'Walkin''

(Image credit: Marc S. Canter/Getty Images)

Many Guns N’ Roses fans were unhappy when they learned that founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin wouldn’t be part of the classic lineup’s reunion along with Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

There’s some good news for them, however. Stradlin has been working on new music and plans to release a song later this month.

Stradlin shared a clip of the tune, which has the working title of “Walkin’,” and you can hear it below.

The guitarist’s last album was Wave of Heat, issued in 2010 as an iTunes-only release.

MIXING NEW SONG FOR JUNE RELEASE !

WORKING TITLE "WALKIN" pic.twitter.com/OJdI1WLJYk

— Izzy Stradlin (@IzzyStradlin999) June 11, 2016