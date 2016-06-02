Four By Fate Premiere New Album, 'Relentless'

(Image credit: Tracy Ketcher)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Relentless, the new album by Four By Fate. The album will be released June 3 via The End Records.

The seeds for the formation of Four By Fate were planted some 30 years ago, when Grammy-winning bassist/producer John Regan encountered vocalist, guitarist, keyboardist, songwriter Tod Howarth (Ted Nugent, Cheap Trick, Frehley’s Comet) while Howarth was on tour performing with Cheap Trick.

Howarth and Regan, whose resume includes touring with Ace Frehley’s Comet, Peter Frampton, Stephen Stills and John Waite, as well as recording credits with the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, David Lee Roth, Robin Trower and Billy Idol, were later joined by guitarist/songwriter Patrick James Gasperini (Pound, Flywheel) and former Skid Row drummer Rob Affuso.

"Our debut album Relentless is the end result of drive, passion, tragedies and pedigrees that span many years of experience, and in turn bring forth impassioned frenetic creation," Howarth says. "To us, these songs offer a pounding reflection of what we've all learned throughout our careers. What is, what was and what will be can be heard from start to finish."

Adding further rock pedigree, other contributors to the Four By Fate story include Stet Howland (drummer for WASP), Sean Kelly (guitarist for Helix and Nelly Furtado) and Twisted Sister drummer AJ Pero, who recorded six tracks on the album before his untimely passing in 2015. The drum tracks that Pero recorded for Relentless are thought to be his last recordings.

Relentless is available for preorder via iTunes and Amazon. For more about Four By Fate, visit fourbyfate.com.