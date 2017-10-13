Fozzy Debut Seventh Full Length, ‘Judas’

Today, Fozzy release their latest album, Judas, and you can watch the music video for the title track below.

The band have always been about a heavy groove and a good time, and when you have two high-energy performers like Rich Ward and Chris Jericho in the band, grooves and good times come easy—but these guys aren’t just entertainers.

Ward is one of the most versatile and underrated riffers in rock and metal today—and when matched with Jericho’s singing talent—the duo form a foundation that makes Fozzy one of the hottest up and coming rock acts of the past five years.

After the release of five studio albums, it wasn’t until 2012’s Sin & Bones that the band started to hit their stride. Jericho was winding down his involvement with the WWE, the band was touring more, and their live show reputation was growing stronger than ever. The entertainment, the fun factor, the showmanship—and most importantly, the songs—were all there in full force.

Now, after touring with Metallica, Shinedown, Avenged Sevenfold and Saxon, the band has seen their fanbase grow and diversify. And it's all led up to Judas, their most crushing and ambitious album yet.

Check out the video below, and to pick up Judas, visit fozzyrock.com.