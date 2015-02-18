Francesco Artusato Project Premiere "Infinite Waves" Lesson Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive "Infinite Waves" lesson video featuring Francesco Artusato of the Francesco Artusato Project.

"Infinite Waves" is from the band's new album, Our Dying Sun, which was released in October through Sumerian Records.

Our Dying Sun is available at iTunes and Google Play.

EXAMPLE 1

This is the first riff played in this song. It is based on a shape that uses this sequence of notes: root, m6th, octave, 5th and 9th. It is played with the right hand alternating between the pick and the middle finger.

The same shape of this arpeggio is played following these root notes: A and G (measure 1), A, D and E (m. 2), A and G (m. 3), A, D, E and D (m. 4) creating this sequence of different time signatures: 5/8, 7/8, 5/8, 11/8.

EXAMPLE 2

This is the solo section for this song. It is based around a 6/8 groove that creates a very syncopated type of part. I start by playing an alternate picking phrase that physically moves down diagonally and across the neck while outlining motivic cells, which are actually ascending melodically. These types of lines are really influenced by Scott Henderson.

The next few lines combine legato and alternate picking ideas that continue the syncopated rhythmic feel of this section. This solo is based around the A Phrygian dominant scale.

Stay tuned to Artusato's Facebook page for updates and more information.