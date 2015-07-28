Future of Guitar? Teenage Guitarist Ray Goren Blows Minds with Cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Machine Gun" — Video

We love this live cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Machine Gun," and we think you might get a kick out of it too.

It's by teenage guitarist Ray Goren, who has been featured on GuitarWorld.com several times since 2014 (Check out the stories under RELATED CONTENT, just below his photo).

Most recently, we premiered his new song, "Song for Me," which you can check out right here.

Goren has played with everyone from Buddy Guy to Bonnie Raitt, Robbie Krieger, Leon Russell, Deacon Jones, the late B.B. King and beyond. Goren, who was initially self-taught and grew up listening to jazz and blues, started playing piano at age 3. A few years later, he started playing guitar and writing his own music.

He's 15 now, and this clip—which was shot in Los Angeles—was posted in August 2014.

For more about Goren, visit sneakattackmedia.com and follow him on Facebook.

RAY GOREN ON TOUR: