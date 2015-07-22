Ray Goren Premieres New Track, "Song for Me"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new song by 15-year-old guitarist Ray Goren.

"Song for Me" is from Songs for You, Goren's new five-song EP, which was produced by the Grammy-winning Steve Jordan (Keith Richards, Beyonce, John Mayer, Bob Dylan, Neil Young). It will be released August 21 via Jay Vee Records.

"'Song for Me' is about staying true to yourself and doing things your way,” Goren says.

Goren has played with everyone from Buddy Guy to Bonnie Raitt, Robbie Krieger, Leon Russell, Deacon Jones, the late B.B. King and beyond. Goren, who was initially self-taught and grew up listening to jazz and blues, started playing piano at age 3. A few years later, he started playing guitar and writing his own music.

Songs for You is his debut release.

For more about Goren, visit sneakattackmedia.com and follow him on Facebook.

