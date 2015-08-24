Gary Clark Jr. Premieres 'The Story of Sonny Boy Slim: Life Changes' — Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of The Story of Sonny Boy Slim: Life Changes, a new video by Gary Clark Jr.

In the clip, which can check out below, Clark discusses his new album, The Story of Sonny Boy Slim, which will be released September 11 release via Warner Bros. Clark also discusses some of the major life changes he's experienced since the release of his last album, 2012's critally acclaimed Blak and Blu.

The Story of Sonny Boy Slim was written, produced, arranged by Clark, who also plays most of the instruments. It is Clark's personal statement from top to bottom.

Clark also has announced a fall/spring headlining tour that will take him across the U.S. Every ticket bought online will come with a standard digital download of The Story of Sonny Boy Slim. You can check out the tour dates below.

The Story of Sonny Boy Slim can be preordered right here. All preorders come with instant downloads of "The Healing" and "Grinder," both of which you can hear below (bottom videos).

For more about Clark, visit garyclarkjr.com.

2015/2016 Gary Clark Jr. Tour: