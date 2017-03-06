Gary Clark Jr. Releases Video for “My Baby’s Gone” from New Live Album

(Image credit: Joey Martinez (provided))

Gary Clark Jr. today releases another track from his upcoming and second live album, Live North America 2016. You can view the video for his performance of the Elmore James classic ”My Baby's Gone” below.

Clark previously released the live version of “The Healing” on February 14.

Live North America 2016 drops on March 17 via Warner Bros. Records. Fans who pre-order the album will receive an instant download of “My Baby’s Gone” with the rest of the album to follow on release day.

Clark recently drew standing ovations for his electric performances at the 2017 Grammy Awards and 2017 MusiCares event honoring Tom Petty. He will perform with Eric Clapton on his 50th Anniversary tour before heading out on his own.

For tour dates and information, see below and visit GaryClarkJr.com.

Gary Clark Jr. Upcoming Dates

Mar 19 Madison Square Garden NYC

Mar 20 Madison Square Garden NYC

Mar 25 The Forum Los Angeles, CA

Mar 26 The Forum Los Angeles, CA