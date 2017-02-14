Gary Clark Jr. Premieres "The Healing" Music Video from New Live Album

(Image credit: Joey Martinez)

Gary Clark Jr. will release a new live album March 17 via Warner Bros. Records.

Live North America 2016, his second live album, is available now for pre-order via all digital retail stores. All pre-orders include an instant download of “The Healing,” which you can hear below. It will be available on CD, vinyl and digitally.

The album includes new and unreleased live recordings from Clark Jr.’s 2016 tour in support of his 2015 album, The Story of Sonny Boy Slim. It features several tunes from that album, including “The Healing,” “Grinder,” “Our Love,” “Cold-Blooded” and “Shake,” which features Leon Bridges and Jeff Dazey.

The set is characterized by raw soul and funk, classic solo and blues performances and several lengthy, tour de force guitar jams. It includes two previously unreleased covers—Jimmy Reed’s “Honest I Do” and Elmore James’ “My Baby’s Gone,” plus “You Saved Me” and “When My Train Pulls In”—fan favorites from Clark's full-length debut, Blak and Blu.

The release of Live North America 2016 coincides with Clark’s appearances as a guest at Eric Clapton’s upcoming 50th-anniversary shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City March 19 and 20 and at the Forum in Los Angeles March 25.

For more information, visit garyclarkjr.com.



Live North America 2016 Track List:

Grinder

The Healing

Our Love

Cold Blooded

When My Train Pulls In

Down to Ride

You Saved Me

Shake (feat. Leon Bridges w/Jeff Dazey)

Church I am

Honest I Do

My Baby’s Gone

Numb