Gilby Clarke Discusses Not Being Invited to Join Guns N’ Roses Reunion

Guitarist Gilby Clarke—who, as any little schoolboy knows—was a member of Guns N' Roses from 1991 to 1994, recently chatted with LA Weekly.

Their story, which was published earlier this week, is called "Here's What Three Ex–Guns N' Roses Guitarists Are Up to These Days"—and if that sounds interesting to you (and it does to me), click here to check it out.

Anyway, in the story, Gilby, whose fretwork can be heard on the band's 1993 album, The Spaghetti Incident?, discussed how he felt about not being invited to the band's recent headline- and mega-buck-making reunion.

"I didn't feel I needed to make a phone call about it; I didn't feel I needed to plead my case," he said. "If it happens it happens, and if it doesn't it doesn’t. It didn't, and when it didn't happen, I just went, 'Uh, well, there it goes.' I'm being honest about it. I have such good and fond memories from those years that I don't need to relive it again."

Clarke went on to discuss performing with GNR at their 2012 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, even though he wasn't part of the inducted lineup.

"From my point of view, I never really thought about it much, ever. I didn't go through a process of pleading my case to be a part of the band. Not being inducted was definitely a bummer. To be a part of something and not be recognized for it. But deep down, I didn't really care. It's just another two lines on your Wikipedia page.

"Duff called me literally the day before and said, 'We had a talk and we decided we're going to play. We'd love for you to play with us.' The only thing that was weird for me was when they went up to accept and I wasn't there. I actually had to go somewhere else while they did that. That definitely felt weird."

Clarke's latest solo album is 2007's Gilby Clarke. For more about Clarke and his current tour dates, visit gilbyclarke.com.