Gizmodrome—Featuring Adrian Belew and Stewart Copeland—Premiere "Summer's Coming" Lyric Video

(Image credit: Massimiliano Cardelli)

One of the coolest recent developments in guitar land involves the creation of Gizmodrome, a new band featuring guitar great Adrian Belew (he of Talking Heads, Frank Zappa, David Bowie and King Crimson fame), Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Level 42 bassist Mark King and keyboardist Vittorio Cosma.

If you're wondering what such a collaboration sounds like, you're in luck. Below, we present our exclusive premiere of the band's "Summer's Coming" lyric video. The track—which comes to you just days before the end of summer—is from Gizmodrome's magnetic self-titled album, which was released September 15.

“Some are calling [the music] ‘punk prog'," Stewart says. "I like the prog part being the interesting drumming, the noodling of the rest of the instruments, [while] the punk part is like, ‘We’re coming to destroy your homes and eat your children! [laughs] Really, it’s the four of us making music in a room that we are proud of. I hope fans will love it.”

Gizmodrome is the brainchild of four musicians who have all reached the heights of their profession. It's a band that came together by a process that combined instant musical karma with a gestation period going back a decade or more. And maybe even a little trickery.

“They couched it in these terms: ‘Would you just come over [to Italy] and spend some time?'” Belew told the Orange County Registerabout the roots of the band. “You can bring your family. Just hang out and play on a few tracks. Little did I know, actually they were tricking me. [laughs] They were afraid to ask me to join a band, especially since I’d just gotten out of King Crimson after 33 years, and I have my own band, the Power Trio, too.”

For more about Belew and Gizmodrome, check out an upcoming issue of Guitar World magazine (we actually just got off the phone with him about 35 minutes ago), listen to "Summer's Coming" and watch the "Man in the Mountain" performance video, which you'll find at the bottom of this story. To buy the new album, step right this way.

For more about Gizmodrome, follow along on Facebook.