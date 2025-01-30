“Throughout the Beat tour, my left hand kept going numb and burning like fire”: Adrian Belew recovering after undergoing carpal tunnel surgery

Adrian Belew has announced he has undergone carpal tunnel surgery after the recent Beat tour left his hand “numb and burning like fire”.

The electric guitar icon spent his 2024 on tour with Beat, the supergroup he formed with Steve Vai, Tony Levin, and Tool drummer Danny Carey to play King Crimson’s 1980s material with Robert Fripp’s blessing.

Ironically, Steve Vai had spoken of the physical struggles he faced when trying to master Fripp’s “relentless” parts in the wake of a recent shoulder surgery. But it seems that now the tour is over, it’s Belew who has been left feeling the brunt of performing such challenging music.

“Early this morning I had hand surgery for carpal tunnel at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, CA,” he says in an Instagram post.

Something of a guitar player's worst nightmare, carpal tunnel is a condition that affects the nerves in the wrist, with pain, numbness, and weakness in the fingers common symptoms. None of them are handy when trying to perform two sets of punishing prog rock every night.

Thankfully, Belew reports the surgery was a success: “I am super fortunate to have Doctor Azari, a world-renowned surgeon who was the first in America to do a successful hand transplant,” his post continues. “A bit overqualified for my minor surgery. He's a fan!”

Belew says the issue flared up while out on the road, and so he deserves all the plaudits for playing through the pain barrier.

“Throughout the Beat tour, my left hand kept going numb and burning like fire,” he adds. “Try playing Three of a Perfect Pair without feeling your fingertips! It often happened during sound checks but was almost always good by showtime. No worries now, I'll be better than new in no time!”

The tour had provided Belew the chance to dust off his oddball signature Parker Fly guitar – one that’s packed with voice-changing features – and hit the road alongside Vai, who had been singled out as the only suitable Robert Fripp replacement for the band.

Vai’s decision to join the band went against his long-standing anti-supergroup stance, but Beat provided a different kind of opportunity.

“There was something that resonated in me that just said, ‘Yes,’” Vai recently explained. “Because when the appropriate creative project comes to you, there’s something that feels enthusiasm and knowing that it’s meant for you.”

After what he thought was a successful start to the tour, Vai received an email from Fripp, offering playing tips to help him overcome the most challenging song of the set.

Guitar World wishes Adrian Belew a speedy recovery.