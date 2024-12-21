“He stuck his head out and said, ‘Can you give me a ride home?’ Next thing I know, I’m driving Frank Zappa to Laurel Canyon”: When cult guitar hero Rob Fetters went to pick Adrian Belew up from a Zappa rehearsal – and ended up giving his idol a lift

In the late 1970s, Fetters swung by the studio to pick up Belew, but ended up picking up a rather famous plus one for the journey home

Rob Fetters and Frank Zappa
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rob Fetters / Eric CATARINA/STILLS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Through various stints with power pop outfits The Raisins, The Bears and psychodots, Rob Fetters – who has also navigated a successful solo career – has crossed paths with a number of A-list electric guitar heroes.

Some of his closest confidants, including Adrian Belew – with whom he formed The Bears in the mid 1980s – came as a natural side effect of swimming in similar sonic circles. Other interactions, such as the time he first met Frank Zappa, occurred completely by random.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

With contributions from