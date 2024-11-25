“To hear one song once was enough... I think they’re boring live”: Sex Pistols’ bassist Glen Matlock says he turned down a chance to join Oasis after seeing them live
The approach came in the mid–’90s, but Matlock concluded “the last thing they need is someone else standing still”
Glen Matlock, who rose to fame and notoriety as the bass player in the Sex Pistols has revealed he turned down the chance to play with Oasis because he finds them “boring”.
The Manchester indie rock giants broke the internet – and several ticket sites – when they announced their reunion earlier this year, but Matlock wasn’t found in the queue for tickets.
Speaking to British music publication the NME, he said he gave weight to the offer, but had several reasons for rejecting their approach.
“I’ve always seen Oasis as a bit Status Quo,” he says. “To hear one song once was enough. I just find them kind of samey.”
The famously outspoken low-end purveyor did then curtail his answer, making sure he remained diplomatic.
“I know the guys,” he goes on. “Nice blokes. I’ve gotta be careful what I say because I bump into Noel [Gallagher] quite a lot. He lives around the corner from me.
“I think Liam is fantastic. He sings great – he’s like Johnny Rotten but can carry a tune. He’s got a magnetic stage personality: he can just stand there and it’s riveting. The rest of the guys? No. I think they’re boring live.”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
He says the approach was made in the “‘95 or ‘96” but was put off the gig after seeing them perform in London.
“I got invited to see ‘em at Earl’s Court. I left. It was boring,” he says. “I went again to see ‘em in upstate New York with [Blondie’s] Clem Burke. Nah – I couldn’t wait to go.
“[Band manager] Alan McGee asked me. So I went to see ‘em and I thought, ‘The last thing they need is someone else standing still.’”
Matlock isn't the only high-profile player to have considered joining the UK rock icons. The Smiths' Johnny Marr nearly joined Oasis – and famously gifted Noel Gallagher with his '78 Les Paul Custom.
The guitar would featured on mega hits by both bands, including The Queen Is Dead and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? Its legacy was celebrated with a special reissue last year.
Earlier this year, Noel Gallagher revealed he once bought one of Peter Green’s Les Pauls, but erased Green’s signature to get back at the store owner who sold it to him.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
“I played my first Flying V ironically as a joke… It was considered a very ‘metal’ guitar, and I could not shred”: L7’s Donita Sparks on why she opted to play a Flying V – despite it being a “shredder guitar”
“When Clarence White entered the band, it elevated their guitar work. White and Roger McGuinn were electrifying”: Christian Parker on the Byrds’ legacy as folk-rock trailblazers, gear innovators and righteous players in their own right