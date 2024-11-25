“To hear one song once was enough... I think they’re boring live”: Sex Pistols’ bassist Glen Matlock says he turned down a chance to join Oasis after seeing them live

Glen Matlock, who rose to fame and notoriety as the bass player in the Sex Pistols has revealed he turned down the chance to play with Oasis because he finds them “boring”.

The Manchester indie rock giants broke the internet – and several ticket sites – when they announced their reunion earlier this year, but Matlock wasn’t found in the queue for tickets.

Speaking to British music publication the NME, he said he gave weight to the offer, but had several reasons for rejecting their approach.

“I’ve always seen Oasis as a bit Status Quo,” he says. “To hear one song once was enough. I just find them kind of samey.”

The famously outspoken low-end purveyor did then curtail his answer, making sure he remained diplomatic.

“I know the guys,” he goes on. “Nice blokes. I’ve gotta be careful what I say because I bump into Noel [Gallagher] quite a lot. He lives around the corner from me.

“I think Liam is fantastic. He sings great – he’s like Johnny Rotten but can carry a tune. He’s got a magnetic stage personality: he can just stand there and it’s riveting. The rest of the guys? No. I think they’re boring live.”

He says the approach was made in the “‘95 or ‘96” but was put off the gig after seeing them perform in London.

“I got invited to see ‘em at Earl’s Court. I left. It was boring,” he says. “I went again to see ‘em in upstate New York with [Blondie’s] Clem Burke. Nah – I couldn’t wait to go.

“[Band manager] Alan McGee asked me. So I went to see ‘em and I thought, ‘The last thing they need is someone else standing still.’”

Matlock isn't the only high-profile player to have considered joining the UK rock icons. The Smiths' Johnny Marr nearly joined Oasis – and famously gifted Noel Gallagher with his '78 Les Paul Custom.

The guitar would featured on mega hits by both bands, including The Queen Is Dead and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? Its legacy was celebrated with a special reissue last year.

Earlier this year, Noel Gallagher revealed he once bought one of Peter Green’s Les Pauls, but erased Green’s signature to get back at the store owner who sold it to him.