“One of my favorite guitars. It carries a lot of history”: Gibson has reproduced the ‘78 Les Paul Custom that Johnny Marr gifted to Noel Gallagher – as heard on The Queen is Dead, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? and more

Gibson has rekindled its partnership with Noel Gallagher to produce an ultra-limited, special-edition reissue of the Oasis legend’s 1978 Les Paul Custom, which will be released to celebrate the grand opening of the Gibson Garage UK.

Notably, the incredibly classy electric guitar is based on the same ‘78 LP that was given to Gallagher by Johnny Marr. The guitar quickly became a studio and stage stalwart for Noel, who used it extensively for both live performances and recording sessions.

For example, the Les Paul – which Gallagher identifies as one of his favorite instruments – can be heard on (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, and also starred in the music video for Whatever.

As mentioned, this particular six-string has been created to mark the opening of the Gibson Garage UK, which will officially open its doors to the London public on Saturday, 24 February. As such, only 20 of these instruments will be made, and they will be available exclusively from the store.

Further still, all profits from the sale of the personally hand-signed ‘78 Les Paul Customs will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

(Image credit: Gibson)

“The Les Paul Custom that Johnny gave me in 1994 was always one of my favourite guitars and it carries a lot of history,” Gallagher said in a statement. “The reissues are great, they feel almost identical. I am delighted they are being sold to support the Teenage Cancer Trust.”

It’s a statement release from the two parties, so it comes as no surprise that Gibson has made every effort to make the ‘78 LP as close to the source material as possible.

To do so, the brand’s Custom Shop Murphy Lab was involved in the project, with the guitar featuring a lightly aged Ebony finish, uncovered humbuckers and classic Custom flourishes, including the block inlays and sleek binding.

As Gallagher himself says, the guitar has a pretty intriguing history. It’s well documented that Marr gifted instruments to a young Gallagher while Oasis were still finding their feet – in fact, the 1978 Les Custom wasn’t even the first one that the Smiths legend bestowed to his compatriot.

Before that, Marr lent a struggling Gallagher a 1960 Les Paul, which ended up smashed after Noel attempted to deal with a stage invader at a gig.

As the story goes, Marr then received a call asking for another guitar to take its place. In response, he supplied a replacement 1978 Les Paul Custom. The same Les Paul, it turned out, that featured on The Queen Is Dead.

(Image credit: Gibson)

“Me giving Noel those guitars has become such a big story over the years, but people don’t realise that at the time he wasn’t who he is now,” Marr told The Guardian. “He was just a kid from Burnage.

“I had no idea Oasis were going to go on to such big things. I did it because he was in need, because I was lucky and had lots of guitars, and because I wished someone had done it for me.”

Over the years, Gallagher treated the ‘78 LP to a few tonal and cosmetic adjustments, including swapping out the original humbuckers for a pair of P-90s that he had cribbed from a Gibson Firebird, and covering the body with some gnarly stickers. The control knobs and pickguard were also changed during Gallagher’s custodianship.

“Somewhere down the line, the pickups had got damaged, and I had taken them out,” Gallagher said of the Les Paul (which looks like a totally different beast now) in an interview with That Pedal Show. “That guitar is the heaviest piece of equipment I’ve ever picked up.”

For this release, the Les Paul has been revived in its original-looking format, complete with the humbuckers, cream pickguard, amber control knobs, and the coil-tap switch that Marr had originally had implemented into the instrument – the same coil-tap, it should be noted, that helped create the opening lead line of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

That it’s been revived for such a good cause makes this release all the more significant.

“These guitars are steeped in their own musical history celebrating the iconic moment one British music legend gifted a priceless guitar to another, like the handing of a baton,” said Teenage Cancer Trust Head of Music and Entertainment, Jane Ashton.

“Our sincere thanks to Gibson guitars, long-term supporters of Teenage Cancer Trust, and our Ambassador Noel Gallagher. The money raised will make an enormous difference in the lives of young people with cancer and could fund two Outreach nurses for an entire year, helping us to reach more young people in the UK no matter where they live.”

Only 20 of Gallagher's hand-signed '78 Les Paul Custom will be made, and they will be exclusively available at the opening of the Gibson Garage UK this Saturday. A price is yet to be revealed.

This isn't the first time Gibson has partnered with Noel Gallagher to produce a guitar. In August 2922, the brand recreated two of Gallagher's prized guitars – the 1960 ES-335 and Epiphone Riviera.