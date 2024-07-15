“He played the guitar at the shop right after Bille Joe Armstrong”: How Yungblud came to play Steve Jones’ iconic Sex Pistols Les Paul onstage in Paris

By
published

The 1974 Gibson was bought at auction for $390,000 – now the owner is writing a new chapter in its history by loaning it to big name players

Yungblud and Steve Jones
(Image credit: Getty Images / Matt’s Guitar Shop)

Yungblud recently played Steve Jones’ Les Paul onstage for a rendition of his 2018 song I Love You, Will You Marry Me during his July 11 set in Paris.

The performance – amid the city’s Festival Musilac event – is the latest in a string high profile loan appearances for the instrument, courtesy of current owner and guitar dealer Matt Lucas.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.