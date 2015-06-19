Glenn Proudfoot Shares Transcription of New Song, "Gatton," Featuring Johnny Hiland — Video

In late April, GuitarWorld.com posted the exclusive premiere of "Gatton," a new instrumental track by guitarist and frequent Guitar World contributor Glenn Proudfoot.

The song also happens to feature a guest appearance by guitarist Johnny Hiland.

Today, we have the sequel, if you will. It's the official transcription of the song, courtesy of Proudfoot.

The song is from his new album, Ineffable, which is available through glennproudfoot.com and iTunes.

"This is a really special track for me," Proudfoot says. "Danny Gatton’s playing has been such a huge source of inspiration over the years. A lot of people probably don’t realize it, but I studied bluegrass and country guitar; Danny Gatton and Johnny Hiland where my two biggest country influences and heroes.

"Once I had written this track, I reached out to Johnny and told him it was my little tribute to Danny Gatton. He was very enthusiastic about being a part of it. We really had some fun recording it—great vibes all round.

"Johnny’s playing is simply incredible; he makes everything look so easy, and he totally rips! I'm humbled that he took part in this. It makes it all the more special for me, and I hope for you too."

Proudfoot is playing his Number One Strat through a Victory V100 head and 4-by-12 cabinet. The amp is set on the clean channel, and you're hearing nothing but the guitar.

Ineffable was recorded at Screamlouder Productions in Melbourne, Australia. The video was shot, edited and produced by Peter Reggie Bowman of Screamlouder Productions.

Follow Proudfoot on YouTube, at glennproudfoot.com or on Facebook. Order Ineffable on iTunes right here.

Glenn Proudfoot, "Gatton"