Gorguts Premiere "Besieged" from New EP, 'Pleiades' Dust'

Today, Gorguts and GuitarWorld.com have teamed up to present an exclusive excerpt from Gorguts' new EP, Pleiades' Dust.

The EP, which is set to be released May 13, is essentially a single 33-minute track made up of several movements.

Below, you can check out a movement titled "Besieged."

Each Gorguts release is distinctly different from—and builds upon—the preceding Gorguts release, steadily expanding and strengthening the band's vision and musical vocabulary. Pleiades' Dust is arguably their most adventurous step yet, a deft marriage of extreme metal's bombast with the tenants of classical composition. Be sure to tell us what you think in the comments below!

Top photo: Jimmy Hubbard. Bottom photo: Alyssa Lorenzon.