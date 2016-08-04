Grateful Dead's Bob Weir Announces Solo Album, Fall Tour

(Image credit: Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

Former Grateful Dead guitarist—and current Dead & Company guitarist—Bob Weir has announced a new solo album.

Blue Mountain, which is set for a September 30 release via Columbia/Legacy Recordings, is Weir's first solo album in a decade and his first solo set of entirely new material in 30 years.

It was produced alongside Josh Kaufman and features collaborations with Josh Ritter and instrumental contributions from Aaron and Bryce Dessner of indie-rock band the National.

In addition, Weir announced a brief North American tour that will take him to a handful of theaters this fall. You can check the dates, and Blue Mountain's tracklist, below.

For more information, visit bobweir.net.

Blue Mountain Track List

1. "Only a River"

2. "Cottonwood Lullaby"

3. "Gonesville"

4. "Lay My Lily Down"

5. "Gallop on the Run"

6. "Whatever Happened to Rose"

7. "What the Ghost Towns Know"

8. "Darkest Hour"

9. "Ki-Yi Bossie"

10. "Storm Country"

11. "Blue Mountain"

12. "One More River to Cross"

Bob Weir on Tour:

10-07 San Rafael, CA — Marin County Civic Center

10-08 Oakland, CA — Fox Theater

10-10 Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

10-12 Upper Darby, PA — Tower Theatre

10-14-15 Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre

10-16 Port Chester, NY — The Capitol Theatre

10-19 Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium