The Great Kat Previews New Shred/Classical DVD — Video

Longtime shredder (on both violin and guitar) the Great Kat has released a brief preview of her upcoming shred/classical DVD—and you can check it out below. The DVD is expected to be released in 2016.

Mind you, the video is only 16 seconds long (Note: There's not a whole lot of Great Kat footage available on YouTube).

The DVD will feature the Great Kat's shred take on Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” Rossini’s “William Tell Overture” and more.

In the preview clip below, Kat plays Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons." We've also thrown in a bit of Paganini's Caprice #24. Enjoy! And remember the clips end abruptly.

